Vegetables and fruits that aren't compatible with cabbage crop — Gardening Tips

Every experienced gardener knows that a bad "neighbor" can ruin a crop and lead to pests. To prevent this from happening to your cabbage, you need to understand what "neighbors" this vegetable "doesn't want to see" next to it on the plot.

What crops shouldn't grow near cabbage in the garden

Celery

By planting celery next to your cabbage, you risk provoking mole cricket — a pest that can seriously damage cabbage and ruin your crop.

Carrots, radishes, cumin, parsnips

Experienced gardeners also don't recommend planting them near cabbage because these plants can spread unwanted insects. This is especially true for such a pest as the cabbage moth, which has a negative effect on the growth and development of cabbage.

Grapes

If you plant grapes with cabbage in the same area, you risk ruining the grape crop because cabbage can make your grapes grow tasteless. To avoid this, never plant these two crops side by side in the garden.

