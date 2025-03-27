Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Home and Garden arrow Undesirable "neighbors" for cabbage — Companion plants guide arrow

Undesirable "neighbors" for cabbage — Companion plants guide

27 March 2025 01:01
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna - Редактор
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna
Редактор
Vegetables and fruits that aren't compatible with cabbage crop — Gardening Tips
Cabbage head in hands. Photo: Freepik
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna - Редактор
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna
Редактор

Every experienced gardener knows that a bad "neighbor" can ruin a crop and lead to pests. To prevent this from happening to your cabbage, you need to understand what "neighbors" this vegetable "doesn't want to see" next to it on the plot.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what plants should never be planted next to cabbage in order not to harm the crop.

What crops shouldn't grow near cabbage in the garden

Celery

By planting celery next to your cabbage, you risk provoking mole cricket — a pest that can seriously damage cabbage and ruin your crop.

Celery
Celery harvest in the garden. Photo: Pixabay

Carrots, radishes, cumin, parsnips

Experienced gardeners also don't recommend planting them near cabbage because these plants can spread unwanted insects. This is especially true for such a pest as the cabbage moth, which has a negative effect on the growth and development of cabbage.

Collage
Carrots, radishes, cumin, and parsnips in the garden. Photo: Novyny.LIVE collage

Grapes

If you plant grapes with cabbage in the same area, you risk ruining the grape crop because cabbage can make your grapes grow tasteless. To avoid this, never plant these two crops side by side in the garden.

Grapes
Growing grapes in the garden. Photo: Pinterest

Earlier, we wrote about plants that will protect cucumbers from pests and the sun, what to plant next to grapes, how to feed peonies in the spring, and how to grow juicy radishes.

harvest vegetables plants advice cabbage

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

22:13 France allocates €2 billion aid package to Ukraine

19:22 Four US army soldiers go missing during exercise in Lithuania

17:24 The Witcher IV game developers shares plummeted

16:32 The thinnest Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge unveiled on video

16:00 Norway will increase aid to Ukraine to nearly $8 billion in 2025

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

15:12 OpenAI added the generation and editing of images to ChatGPT

14:56 Signal group chat leak leads to a federal lawsuit

14:51 Elon Musk added his chatbot to Telegram — how to find it

14:32 US-Russia talks in Riyadh — the UK expresses its position

14:21 China is considered to be the biggest threat to the US — Intel

22:13 France allocates €2 billion aid package to Ukraine

19:22 Four US army soldiers go missing during exercise in Lithuania

17:24 The Witcher IV game developers shares plummeted

16:32 The thinnest Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge unveiled on video

16:00 Norway will increase aid to Ukraine to nearly $8 billion in 2025

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

15:12 OpenAI added the generation and editing of images to ChatGPT

14:56 Signal group chat leak leads to a federal lawsuit

14:51 Elon Musk added his chatbot to Telegram — how to find it

14:32 US-Russia talks in Riyadh — the UK expresses its position

14:21 China is considered to be the biggest threat to the US — Intel

22:13 France allocates €2 billion aid package to Ukraine

19:22 Four US army soldiers go missing during exercise in Lithuania

17:24 The Witcher IV game developers shares plummeted

16:32 The thinnest Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge unveiled on video

16:00 Norway will increase aid to Ukraine to nearly $8 billion in 2025

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

15:12 OpenAI added the generation and editing of images to ChatGPT

14:56 Signal group chat leak leads to a federal lawsuit

14:51 Elon Musk added his chatbot to Telegram — how to find it

14:32 US-Russia talks in Riyadh — the UK expresses its position

14:21 China is considered to be the biggest threat to the US — Intel

22:13 France allocates €2 billion aid package to Ukraine

19:22 Four US army soldiers go missing during exercise in Lithuania

17:24 The Witcher IV game developers shares plummeted

16:32 The thinnest Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge unveiled on video

16:00 Norway will increase aid to Ukraine to nearly $8 billion in 2025

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

15:12 OpenAI added the generation and editing of images to ChatGPT

14:56 Signal group chat leak leads to a federal lawsuit

14:51 Elon Musk added his chatbot to Telegram — how to find it

14:32 US-Russia talks in Riyadh — the UK expresses its position

14:21 China is considered to be the biggest threat to the US — Intel

Top news

All News Articles Video

11:15 How to style skinny jeans in 2025 like Victoria Beckham

13 March 2025

10:29 Fashionable 70s comeback — boho trousers conquer trends again

20 March 2025

10:40 Jeans for women over 40 — stylists' tips

17 March 2025

19:43 The best spring-summer 2025 perfume — the memorable new fragrance

18 March 2025

16:04 Haircuts for women over 45 that completely change the style

23 March 2025

11:21 Dos and Don'ts in Makeup for Spring/Summer 2025

25 March 2025

17:34 The hottest haircut of 2025 — Pixie is the most popular comeback

13 March 2025

11:14 Stylish spring 2025 skirts that everyone wants in their wardrobe

21 March 2025

22:47 All a fashionista needs — two pairs of shoes for spring 2025

25 March 2025

14:30 Some reasons to turn off Wi-Fi on your phone overnight