Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Home and Garden arrow Ways to protect cherries from birds — Gardening tips arrow

Ways to protect cherries from birds — Gardening tips

14 April 2025 21:03
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna - Редактор
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna
Редактор
How to protect sweet cherries in the garden from birds — Useful tips
A bird pecking at a cherry on a tree. Photo: Archzine
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna - Редактор
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna
Редактор

Every experienced gardener knows that birds are one of the biggest problems for trees, including sweet cherries. Here you can find few ways to protect these fruit trees from birds to save your harvest of seasonal summer berries.

Novyny.LIVE shares useful tips for gardeners.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, fruit trees often suffer from birds that literally destroy the crop. What is more, the birds attack the plants before the berries had time to ripen. Therefore, in order to wait for a delicious harvest, it is necessary to protect the trees.

Cherry
A large harvest of cherries on a tree. Photo: Pinterest

How to protect cherries from birds

Sounds

Birds usually perch on cherries when no one is around and no sound is heard. By breaking this silence, you can scare the birds away. To do this effectively, hang objects that can make sounds on the branches of the fruit tree.

You can hang bags, foil, or some rattles on the branches. You can also use windmill toys or CDs that spin in the wind and make sounds to scare away birds. This way, the birds will hear some noise and won't come near your cherries, and you can save your crop.

Птица на черешA bird on a cherry tree
A bird with a cherry on a tree branch. Photo: Pinterest

Use netting

Experienced gardeners say the most effective way to protect a cherry crop from birds is to cover it. Specialty stores sell a variety of nets in different shapes and sizes. These nets do not prevent the berries from ripening, but they do protect them from birds.

Earlier, we wrote how to plant strawberries in the garden, how to properly grow succulents, and the best fertilizers for garlic

birds trees advice effective ways cherry fruit trees
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

Highest score — Trump is bragging about cognitive exam results

Katy Perry went to space for the first time in all-female crew

Russian strike on Sumy — Death toll rises again

Dispelling myths — what really harms your smartphone battery

Tommy Cash represents Estonia at Eurovision 2025 — who is he

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

The computer is always on — why it's a big mistake

Trump's spiritual adviser changes position after visit to Ukraine

Nokia button phones will be back for the last time

Samsung users won't get Android 15 for some time yet

TOP 6 old smartphones worth buying in 2025

Highest score — Trump is bragging about cognitive exam results

Katy Perry went to space for the first time in all-female crew

Russian strike on Sumy — Death toll rises again

Dispelling myths — what really harms your smartphone battery

Tommy Cash represents Estonia at Eurovision 2025 — who is he

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

The computer is always on — why it's a big mistake

Trump's spiritual adviser changes position after visit to Ukraine

Nokia button phones will be back for the last time

Samsung users won't get Android 15 for some time yet

TOP 6 old smartphones worth buying in 2025

NATO turns 76 — when and why the Alliance was created

Signal privacy — Who created the app and why

The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

Aidar Battalion fighters share their dreams after the war is over

Four-legged friends — how animals help at the front, photos

Text

12:02 Російський опозиціонер Каспаров впевнений, що США та РФ ведуть таємні переговори

9 November 2023
Text

10:00 H&M повернувся — у яких ТРЦ відкрились магазини, які враження покупців та ціни на одяг

6 February 2024
Text

15:00 Український тиждень у Вашингтоні — підсумки від Новини.LIVE

Text

17:00 Барабаш назвав кількість цивільних, які продовжують залишатися в Авдіївці

27 February 2024
Text

21:43 Експерт пояснив наміри Кремля воювати з НАТО через слова Макрона

Top news

All News Articles Video

Angelina Jolie's fragrances — her perfume favorites

2 April 2025

The best perfumes that are suitable for all occasions

5 April 2025

Perfumes to avoid buying in 2025 — Outdated women's fragrances

8 April 2025

Best spring garlic fertilizer for good growth and no yellowing

11 April 2025

Trump issues an ultimatum to Putin — Axios reveals details

7 April 2025

Jennifer Lopez perfume is in trend — everyone knows her fragrance

6 April 2025

Washing thin hair for beautiful volume — Beauty guide

3 April 2025

Fashionable haircut ideas for spring 2025 — suitable for everyone

11 April 2025

Trendy perfumes of 2025-2026 — Future of fragrances

3 April 2025

70s fashion is back — dresses that suit everyone