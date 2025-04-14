How to protect sweet cherries in the garden from birds — Useful tips

A bird pecking at a cherry on a tree. Photo: Archzine

Every experienced gardener knows that birds are one of the biggest problems for trees, including sweet cherries. Here you can find few ways to protect these fruit trees from birds to save your harvest of seasonal summer berries.

Unfortunately, fruit trees often suffer from birds that literally destroy the crop. What is more, the birds attack the plants before the berries had time to ripen. Therefore, in order to wait for a delicious harvest, it is necessary to protect the trees.

A large harvest of cherries on a tree. Photo: Pinterest

How to protect cherries from birds

Sounds

Birds usually perch on cherries when no one is around and no sound is heard. By breaking this silence, you can scare the birds away. To do this effectively, hang objects that can make sounds on the branches of the fruit tree.

You can hang bags, foil, or some rattles on the branches. You can also use windmill toys or CDs that spin in the wind and make sounds to scare away birds. This way, the birds will hear some noise and won't come near your cherries, and you can save your crop.

A bird with a cherry on a tree branch. Photo: Pinterest

Use netting

Experienced gardeners say the most effective way to protect a cherry crop from birds is to cover it. Specialty stores sell a variety of nets in different shapes and sizes. These nets do not prevent the berries from ripening, but they do protect them from birds.

