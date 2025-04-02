Our social media:

How to grow strawberries in spring for a delicious berry harvest

2 April 2025 18:02
How to grow strawberries in the garden — Step-by-step guide
Harvested strawberry in hands. Photo: Pinterest
Have you decided to plant strawberries in the spring, but are afraid of making a mistake and growing bad berries? Then here's a simple but very useful step-by-step guide to help you get the most delicious strawberry harvest at your summer cottage.

Novyny.LIVE shares useful tips for summer residents.

How to plant strawberries in the garden in spring

Step one — choosing seedlings

Before planting strawberries in your garden, you need to select good, high-quality seedlings. Ideally, choose seedlings that have strong roots and shoots that are at least seven to eight inches long. It is also important that the root collar is five to six millimeters in diameter and that the youngest bush has at least five leaves.

Keep the strawberry plants in an open container in the shade until you plant them in the garden. If the roots are dry, you can put these seedlings in water with a growth stimulator for 30 minutes before planting them in the garden.

Strawberry seedlings
Grown strawberry seedlings. Photo: Pinterest

Step two — preparing the site

Before planting in the garden, remove all weeds and plant debris from the area where you want to plant strawberries. Then dig up the area and make a bed, leveling the soil with a rake.

Step three — planting the bushes

First dig holes seven to ten centimeters deep, 30 centimeters apart, and add a little humus or wood ash. Then dip the strawberry roots into the potting soil to prevent them from drying out and to help the bushes adapt quickly to their new location.

After planting, carefully spread out all the roots and sprinkle the seedlings with soil, then mulch the bed with wood fiber or straw. Be sure to water the holes with the planted strawberries.

Planting strawberries
The process of planting strawberries in the garden. Photo: Pinterest

Earlier, we wrote about plants that will protect cucumbers from pests and the sun, what to plant next to grapes, how to feed peonies in the spring, and how to grow juicy radishes.

harvest berries advice garden strawberries step-by-step guide

