How to fertilize garlic in April for a good harvest — the best fertilizer and tips

Best spring garlic fertilizer for good growth and no yellowing
Garlic is a greenhouse crop that needs high-quality fertilization in the spring to help it grow better, form strong roots, and large, healthy heads. It is especially important not to miss fertilizing in April, when the plant is actively developing.
We'll tell you how to feed garlic in April, how to do it correctly, and give you useful tips that will give you a large and high-quality harvest.
How to feed garlic in April — the best spring fertilizer
In April, when the soil temperature reaches about +8 °C, garlic needs to be fertilized for active growth and to prevent yellowing of the leaves. The most effective way to do this is to use mineral fertilizers, in particular ammonium nitrate and magnesium sulphate. These components:
- stimulate the growth of green mass;
- strengthen the plant's immune system;
- help to avoid yellowing of the leaves;
- ensure uniform development.
How to feed garlic correctly — step-by-step instructions
Before applying fertilizer, it is important to follow a few simple but effective steps:
1. Watering before fertilizing
Water the beds with plain water and wait about an hour. This will help protect the roots from burning and improve nutrient absorption.
2. Preparing the fertilizer solution
Pour about 300 ml of water into a small container. Add 1 tablespoon each of ammonium nitrate and magnesium sulphate. Mix thoroughly until completely dissolved. Pour the mixture into a 10-litre bucket or watering can, add water to the full volume, and stir again.
3. Watering garlic
Water the beds abundantly — the solution should penetrate to a depth of at least 8 cm to reach the root system.
Second feeding of garlic after warming — what to use
When the soil temperature rises to +15-16 °C, garlic will need organic fertilizer. The best options:
- Chicken manure (dissolved);
- Chicken hummus.
These fertilizers enrich the soil, improve the structure of the soil, and stimulate the growth of garlic heads.
