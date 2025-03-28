Our social media:

How to treat onions before planting — The best solutions

28 March 2025 16:27
Halyna Uzhva - Редактор
Halyna Uzhva
Редактор
How to treat onions before planting to protect against diseases and pests
Onion harvest after processing. Collage: Novyny.LIVE
Onions are one of the most popular garden crops. It is loved for its ease of cultivation and unpretentiousness. However, there are a few secrets you should know in order to reap a bountiful harvest. First and foremost, this vegetable must be treated before planting. If you don't soak the planting material in the right solution, it can suffer from fungal diseases, bacteria, and pests. In addition, proper preparation helps prevent sprouting, which reduces the quality of the crop.

How to treat bulbs before planting to protect them from diseases and pests, strengthen the immune system and get a big harvest, tells Novyny.LIVE with reference to InTime.

Why it is important to process onions before planting

Although onions don't require much care and are suitable for the novice gardener, they are still susceptible to disease and pests.

Fungal infections, bacteria, and insect larvae can significantly reduce or even destroy the crop. Therefore, proper pre-plant treatment has several important functions:

  • protects against infections; protects against rot;
  • repels pests, especially onion flies;
  • strengthens the root system, improving rooting;
  • prevents sprouting, which negatively affects head formation;
  • accelerates germination and increases resistance to adverse conditions.
Processing onions before planting. Photo: google.com

What are effective ways to process onions before planting

1. Saline solution — a simple and reliable method

Salt is an inexpensive and effective way to disinfect onions. It not only destroys pathogens, but also repels onion flies, which can spoil future crops.

How to prepare the solution:

  • dissolve 1-2 tbsp of table salt in 1 liter of warm water (40-50 °C);
  • soak the onions for 30 minutes to 2 hours (the longer, the better the protection);
  • after treatment, rinse the onions with clean water.

Then the onions must be dried:

  • Spread the planting material in a single layer on a cloth or paper towel;
  • Leave for 2-3 hours at room temperature in a ventilated place.

Important: Do not exceed the salt concentration to avoid overdrying the planting material.

Processing onions before planting. Photo: google.com

2. Potassium permanganate treatment is a reliable antiseptic

Potassium permanganate is a proven tool that effectively disinfects onions and protects them from fungal and bacterial infections. It also stimulates the growth of the root system, which contributes to rapid rooting.

How to use potassium permanganate:

  • dissolve 3 grams of potassium permanganate in 10 liters of water until it turns slightly pink;
  • soak the bulbs for 2 hours;
  • after treatment, rinse thoroughly with water;
  • dry the planting material. 
Onions are ready to be planted. Photo: google.com

3. Phytosporin — biological protection

Phytosporin is an environmentally friendly preparation based on beneficial bacteria that fights fungi and rot.

How to use:

  • Dissolve 1 tsp in 1 liter of warm water (no more than 30°C); 
  • soak the onions for 1–2 hours.

For additional protection, you can water the beds with this solution before planting.

Earlier, we wrote about the best fertilizer for tomatoes — when and how to apply.

As a reminder, earlier we told how to water radishes to make them grow large and juicy.

