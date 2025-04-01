SpaceX successfully launches Fram2 crewed mission into polar orbit for a research

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket takes off. Photo: Joe Skipper/REUTERS

On Monday, March 31 at 9:46 p.m. ET, a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center and successfully delivered the Fram2 mission to polar orbit. Immediately after the separation of the stages, the first stage of the Falcon 9 landed on the unmanned ship A Shortfall of Gravitas, located in the Atlantic Ocean.

This was reported by the SpaceX press service.

What is the purpose of the Fram2 mission?

The multi-day expedition is designed to study the Earth from polar orbit and be the first to fly over the polar regions of our planet. The crew of the Dragon spacecraft will conduct 22 research experiments aimed at advancing knowledge of human health in space and improving technologies for long-duration space missions.

During the Fram2 mission, scientists plan to take the first X-ray in space, study the effects of special exercises on muscle and bone mass, and even grow mushrooms in microgravity.

Upon returning to Earth, the crew will disembark from the Dragon spacecraft without additional medical or surgical support, allowing scientists to assess the ability of astronauts to perform functional tasks independently after missions of varying durations.

Dragon has separated from Falcon 9’s second stage pic.twitter.com/v6tv0PWZMa — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 1, 2025

For all the members of this expedition — Mission Commander Chun Wang, Vehicle Commander Jannicke Mikkelsen, Vehicle Pilot Rabea Rogge, and Mission Specialist and Medical Officer Eric Philips — this is the first space flight.

