SpaceX launch vehicle with Starlink satellites. Photo: Unsplash

SpaceX is putting pressure on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to prevent Apple from expanding the ability to send satellite messages from the iPhone. It is said that Elon Musk's close relationship with the White House and the FCC chairman could give SpaceX a significant advantage in the dispute with Apple over radio frequencies.

This was reported by 9to5Mac.

SpaceX and Apple clash over expanding satellite communications

Apple first introduced SOS Emergency Call by Satellite with iPhone 14. Since then, this feature has become standard on subsequent iPhone models, allowing you to send messages to 911 in places where there is no regular cellular coverage.

Over time, the feature has been expanded twice. In 2023, the ability to contact roadside assistance was added for users who encountered problems on remote roads. A year later, satellite messaging was introduced, allowing users to send messages to friends and family when cellular connectivity is unavailable.

Apple's satellite communications partner is Globalstar: in 2022, Apple invested more than a billion dollars in this company to improve its satellite communications system.

As the service grows in popularity, Apple needs more bandwidth, so Globalstar has applied to the FCC to expand its use of additional radio frequencies. This is where SpaceX is trying to step in and ask the FCC to delay or stop this process because these are the same bands that Starlink needs to provide broadband.

Apple hopes to use satellites to eliminate dead zones in cellular coverage. SpaceX, however, believes that the radio frequencies are underutilized and is asking the FCC to reject Globalstar's application for new satellites funded by Apple.

At the same time, there has been talk of a possible integration of Starlink directly into the iPhone, but so far Apple has stuck to its partnership with Globalstar. At the same time, it allows the iPhone to use satellite communications from T-Mobile, which partners with SpaceX.

Apple may be wary of Elon Musk's close contacts with Donald Trump and his presence in the White House, as this could potentially influence the decisions of federal agencies such as the FCC. The situation is further complicated by Trump's appointment of a new FCC chairman, Brendan Carr, who is known for his support of SpaceX. In the past, he criticized the commission for refusing to meet SpaceX's demands.

In addition, Globalstar relies on SpaceX to launch its satellites, which could increase Musk's pressure on the company.

