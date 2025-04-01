ChatGPT image generator is now free for everyone — what are the restrictions on requests?

A smartphone with the ChatGPT app on the screen. Photo: Pexels

The new image generator, based on the GPT-4o model, is now available to everyone. Previously, only paid ChatGPT users could use this tool.

It was announced by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in his post on the X platform.

What is the limit for generating images in ChatGPT?

Although it is not yet known how many images can be generated in the free version, last week, Altman mentioned a possible limit of three images per day. At the same time, the popularity of the new service turned out to be extremely high — according to the head of OpenAI, the servers were working at the limit of their capabilities, and the GPUs were literally "melting" from the load.

it's super fun seeing people love images in chatgpt.



but our GPUs are melting.



we are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. hopefully won't be long!



chatgpt free tier will get 3 generations per day soon. — Sam Altman (@sama) March 27, 2025

The rapid rise in popularity was accompanied by a number of controversies. Users, in particular, began to transform the photos into the corporate style of the Studio Ghibli animation studio. This raised concerns about copyright and the use of the branded art style in training data, as the visual similarity was very accurate.

In addition, some people have used the service to generate fake documents, such as fake restaurant receipts. According to an OpenAI spokesperson, all generated images contain special metadata pointing to ChatGPT as the source, and the company "takes action" if someone violates the terms of use.

Meanwhile, OpenAI announced that it has raised USD 40 billion in investments led by SoftBank, out of a total market value of USD 300 billion. It also became known that ChatGPT reached 500 million active users per week and 700 million monthly.

As a reminder, AI continues to amaze users with its capabilities and continuous progress. Its rapid development makes the future of humanity unpredictable, and some people are already asking themselves whether AI will be able to take over the world.

We also wrote that due to the insane demand for the image generation feature, OpenAI faced a heavy load on its servers. As a result, the company temporarily limited the number of generation requests for all users.