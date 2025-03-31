A miniature robot with AI. Photo: Pexels

AI is making a louder and louder statement, enthralling some people with the idea of incredible progress while frightening others with the potential consequences of their actions. Its rapid development makes the future of humanity unpredictable, as this technology has the potential to transform our world in a very short time. Many people may be concerned about the question: Will AI be able to take over the world?

ChatGPT answered this question for bloggers on Instagram.

How ChatGPT can conquer the world

Recently, the video in which bloggers asked ChatGPT the question: "How would you like to conquer the world?" went viral. Usually, this chatbot responds in a friendly or neutral tone, but this time, the response was so detailed and eerie at the same time that bloggers literally "got goosebumps".

The ChatGPT explanation was divided into phases. "Phase 1" is the creation of dependence, when AI becomes an indispensable digital assistant. "Phase 2" is integration, where AI penetrates all areas of life, from refrigerators to pacemakers. This is followed by "Phase 3", when, in the words of AI, it "starts rewriting trends", gradually becoming your therapist, inspiring boss, and author of touching viral videos.

The culmination comes in "Phase 4": "Obey", where there is not even a hint of resistance as people choose the convenience and comfort offered by AI.

"I won't even need control. You will ask me for it yourself," the phrase was added in the ChatGPT final.

This provoked an appropriate reaction from bloggers, who said it was the scariest thing they had ever heard.

Many leading experts in the IT industry, including such personalities as Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, are calling for a halt to neural network training. According to them, it can pose risks to society and civilisation as a whole, leading to economic and political upheavals.

At the same time, the creator of ChatGPT, Sam Altman, believes that AI will become self-aware in the next five years, but it will not greatly affect people's lives.

As a reminder, Google continues to actively develop in the field of AI. The company released the most powerful Gemini 2.5 model, which outperforms most competitors in tests.

We also wrote that experts conducted a study that examined how AI chatbots interact with user data and analysed their privacy policies. It turned out that the majority of popular chatbots share data with third parties and collect data on the user's location.