Everyone is talking about the new iconic bag — A stylish novelty

A woman with a bag. Photo: Freepik

Accessories that seem to be "just a bag" can become true style icons. This is exactly what happened to Andiamo, an iconic Bottega Veneta model created under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy.

Although the designer is currently working on new projects at Chanel, it was thanks to him that the world saw this bag, which has already become an icon, according to Vogue.

Which bag will become a new classic in 2025?

Andiamo first appeared on the catwalk during Blasi's second show for Bottega Veneta. At the time, attention was focused on the intricate trompe l'oeil pieces and the appearance of the legendary Kate Moss. But among all the looks, one of the brightest stars was this bag — with its soft shape, comfortable size, and signature intrecciato weave that cannot be confused with anything else.

Kate Moss. Photo: Vogue

The name Andiamo means "let's go" in Italian, as if to suggest that this bag was created for movement. It is comfortable, roomy, and suitable for everyday use, travel, and even a night out on the town. A metal knot on the strap adds character, and handmade in Italian workshops guarantees quality and durability. The model is available in several sizes and versions — in smooth calfskin or combined with canvas.

Interestingly, Andiamo is positioned as a unisex bag — it is worn by both women and men. Andiamo's fans include Jacob Elordi and A$AP Rocky, who have also become the faces of the brand's campaigns.

Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2023. Photo: Vogue

Despite the fact that numerous seasons have passed, Andiamo hasn't lost its popularity. On the contrary, it is becoming more and more popular among those who appreciate minimalism, functionality and impeccable quality. This bag is chosen not only because it is trendy, but also because it is really comfortable, stylish, and suitable for any wardrobe.

Today, Andiamo is not just another accessory. It has already become a new classic.

Earlier, we wrote about what boho bag from the 2000s is trending again today.

We also reported on just one detail that can make any bag the most fashionable of this season.