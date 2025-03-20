The 2000s Boho Bag is back — The Key Accessory for 2025

A woman with a stylish bag. Photo: Freepik

It was only a matter of time before the legendary Chloé Paddington bag returned to the fashion world. And now, at Paris Fashion Week, it has arrived in a new look — Chemena Kamali, the brand's creative director who loves a boho aesthetic, showed an updated version of the iconic accessory at the Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show, Vogue reports.

The iconic bag returns

This is not just a comeback, but a reinterpretation of the classics. Kamali, who trained at Chloé at the beginning of her career, knows the spirit of the house very well. The first Paddington was created by Phoebe Philo in 2005 and was an instant hit. All 8,000 bags were sold out before they even reached the stores.

Chloé Fall/Winter 2025/2026. Photo: Vogue

What's new in Paddington, 2025

All the recognizable features remain: rounded shape, solid leather closure, key fob and signature side buckles. But interesting details have been added — fur tails that make the bag even more relaxed and Bohemian. The colors have also gone deeper: khaki, burgundy, gray-blue — colors that work well with fall outfits.

Kamali says she sees bags not as separate items, but as part of a whole look. For her, accessories are an integral part of style, and the most important thing is practicality. This bag is not made to be scratched or left on the floor of a café. It is for life, for real moments, not for a display case.

Chloé Fall/Winter 2025/2026. Photo: Vogue

Not surprisingly, the new Paddington is already being compared to the first legendary version worn by Kate Moss, Courtney Love and Jennifer Lopez. And while fashionistas are dreaming of a new model, it makes sense to keep an eye out for vintage options - old Paddington bags are enjoying a resurgence in popularity.

This comeback proves that good things don't get old - they just come back in a new spirit.

Earlier, we wrote about which bag can completely change your style. We also reported on just one detail that can make any bag the most fashionable of this season.