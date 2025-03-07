The trendy accessory of 2025 — this detail will make your bag the most fashionable

Stylish bag. Photo: Freepik

You can never have too many bags — this truth remains unchanged from year to year. In the new season, designers not only bring back iconic models from the zero but also offer fresh options that will organically fit into any wardrobe. One of these must-haves is a bag with a strap — versatile, stylish, and practical.

What bag model is very popular in 2025

The main thing you need to know: don’t confuse a bag with a strap with a belt bag. Here, the strap performs a purely decorative function, adding an accent and a little bit of daring to the look. In their new collections, Miu Miu and Balmain presented spacious leather bags that can easily hold everything you need. Prada relied on bucket bags (with massive rivets or metal details), while Dries Van Noten surprised with luxurious decor — their model was covered with beads.

A bag with a strap. Photo from Instagram

Color and style

If you’re looking for a basic option, go for black, caramel, chocolate, milk, or khaki. They are timeless and go with everything. But if you want bright accents, take a closer look at deep blue, burgundy, juicy red, or grassy green.

Stylish bag. Photo from Instagram

And for the most daring, there is another trend — prints. Sometimes it seems that the bag with an active pattern will not fit into your wardrobe, but in fact, it can be the very element that will make any look stylish and complete.

How to choose

There are three main criteria: shape, size, and color. The shape depends on your style, the size — on your needs, and let the color tell you the mood. A bag with a strap is not just a fashion fad but a thing that can easily become part of everyday life.

