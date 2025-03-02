Biggest hit among bags in 2025 — Chloé bracelet bag and why you need it

Red bag. Photo: Freepik

The Chloé bracelet bag is back. In 2025, it returns as one of the most coveted accessories, but with a new vision from the brand's creative director, Cemena Kamali. This iconic model, which first appeared in the early 2000s thanks to Phoebe Fileau, has been given a modern twist without losing its recognizable aesthetic, Vogue reports.

Why everyone is talking about the Chloé bracelet bag again

Accessories can change a whole look, and the new version of the legendary bag is clear proof of that. Kamali emphasizes that Chloé models do not need big logos — the design speaks for itself.

The updated bag retains its iconic sickle shape and metal ring, reminiscent of an elegant jewelry bracelet. It is suitable for both daytime and evening looks.

Chloé Fall/Winter 2024/2025. Photo: Vogue

"The Chloé bracelet bag is a timeless icon of early 2000s design, combining functionality with sculptural elegance. Instantly recognisable, it captures the cultural essence of its time and remains a testament to Phoebe Philo’s ability to create pieces that feel just as relevant today as they did two decades ago," founder of Sourcewhere, Erica Wright, tells.

Reviving the classics

Demand for the bracelet bag has grown so much since its return that interest in the model has increased by 58% on the Vestiaire Collective resale platform. People are not only looking for the new version, but also for archival releases, including the Claire Waight Keller redesign from the spring/summer 2017 collection.

"There’s growing demand for rare and distinctive pieces that set people apart, reflecting a broader change in how individuals are expressing their personal style," Erica explains.

Chloé Spring/Summer 2002. Photo: Vogue

Accessories that emphasize individuality

Fashion is taking another step toward expressive details. After a long period of minimalism, many people are looking for accessories that emphasize individuality. This bag has been in the wardrobes of fashion icons, including Sienna Miller, who wore it in 2004. Now it returns to a new audience that appreciates things with history.

Vintage models embellished with crystals, beads or sequins have already become collector's items. And if you are looking for a long-term investment rather than just a fashion item, a Chloé bracelet bag is the perfect choice.

