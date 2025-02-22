Bags to get for Sprig/Summer 2025 — Top 3 models

Bags. Photo: Pixabay

The Spring-Summer 2025 fashion trends prove that style and comfort can go hand in hand. Miniature accessories have given way to more spacious and functional bags that not only complete the look but also make life easier. While yesterday’s focus was on bags that could barely fit a phone and lipstick, designers now offer something far more practical.

Vogue shared more details on this trend.

Spring/Summer 2025 favorites among bags

Doctor Holdall

Large, structured, yet elegant doctor holdall bags are taking the fashion world by storm. They resemble classic doctor's bags, but with a modern twist. Clean lines, spacious interiors, and high-quality leather make this style versatile — it complements both business suits and casual looks.

Miu Miu, Jil Sander, and Hermès introduced versions made from soft leather that adapt to the shape of your hand, offering a relaxed aesthetic. Louis Vuitton and The Row focused on tubular designs reminiscent of suitcases but in a more compact form. The main advantage of these bags is their durability and ability to seamlessly fit into any wardrobe.

Bottega Veneta. Photo: Vogue

East-West

Another model taking the fashion world by storm is the East-West bag. These elongated horizontal bags have become a logical extension of the trend for accessories with an elongated shape.

It all started with the Alaïa Le Teckel bag, named for its resemblance to a dachshund. This model quickly became a hit, and by 2025, other brands embraced the idea. Miuccia Prada offered stylish versions: a structured bag with a leopard print and a patent leather model with a top handle. The refined silhouette of these bags adds dynamism to the look, while their sharp lines make them the perfect addition to both romantic and business styles.

ALAÏA. Photo: Vogue

Suede and soft textures

When it comes to materials, suede continues to lead the way. Yes, it requires care, but at the same time it adds natural elegance and softness to accessories.

JW Anderson. Photo: Vogue

In the new season, Miu Miu introduced caramel suede bags with horse buckle accents that you simply want to hold in your hands. They evoke a sense of coziness and familiarity, with the main advantage being that they only get more beautiful with time. JW Anderson took it a step further, creating unique models that resemble penny loafers suspended above the ground. This is the perfect option for those who want a stylish accessory without the fear of accidental scratches.

