The accessory everyone is discussing after Copenhagen Fashion Week

Stylish girl. Photo: Freepik

The tie is the main fashion accessory of 2025, and it’s impossible not to notice. During Copenhagen Fashion Week, this wardrobe element became the central detail in the guests’ looks, demonstrating that the classic business style has received a new, more modern interpretation.

Vogue writes about it.

What women’s accessory is back in fashion

If earlier the tie was associated exclusively with office suits, today it perfectly complements both restrained and more informal ensembles. The trend for business aesthetics, which has been gradually gaining popularity in recent seasons, reached its peak after the Saint Laurent spring-summer 2025 show. Models, including Bella Hadid, walked the catwalk in classic suits with shirts and ties, setting the tone for fashionistas around the world.

Bella Hadid at the Saint Laurent spring-summer 2025 show. Photo: Vogue

The return of the tie is easy to explain: after the pandemic, many people returned to work in offices, and with it, the desire to look stylish, combining comfort and rigor. But this accessory is no longer limited to purely business style. Today, it can be worn with blazers, leather coats, or even bombers to create interesting and bold looks.

Another advantage of the trend is that you don’t have to buy a new tie. Think about the things that are kept in your husband’s, brother’s, or even grandfather’s wardrobe — there is definitely something stylish among them. And a little experimentation with style will help make the look modern and relevant.

Tie in the look. Photo: Vogue

A tie proves that accessories can dramatically change even the simplest look. And who knows — maybe this particular wardrobe element will become your favorite highlight in 2025.

