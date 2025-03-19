Spring 2025 Hottest Bag Trend — 70s Suede Bags Are Back

Bags. Photo: Freepik

This year, from models on the catwalk to guests at fashion shows, it seems you can't live without a suede bag. It was especially noticeable at the Fashion Weeks, where these bags became the main accent in many looks. Global brands, including Prada, have made suede the star of their new collections.

In the Fall/Winter 2025/2026 season, this material appeared so often on the catwalk that no one doubts that suede will be with us for a long time, according to Vogue.

Trendy suede bag 2025

It is often thought that suede quickly loses its look. But this season, its easy wear has become a highlight. Caramel, sand, olive and pink-powder shades look even more interesting when suede has a little "life of its own". The style was also strongly influenced by Cemena Kamali's debut collection for Chloé. She brought back the fashion of the 70s — Bohemian, soft, with ruffles.

But suede is no longer just about fringe and cowboy style. Prada, for example, showed sophisticated styles: bowling bags in mahogany or trapezoid shapes with gold and silver details.

Prada Fall/Winter 2025/2026. Photo:Vogue

The trend was quickly picked up by celebrities: Daisy Edgar-Jones arrived at the Gucci show with a large chocolate suede bag, Kendall Jenner opted for Hermès' iconic suede Birkin, and Bella Hadid took the lead with Coach's Brooklyn bag. Another fashion star was seen wearing Valentino's Nellcôte model with fringe and silver studs.

Kendall Jenner reversed the iconic Birkin. Photo: Vogue

In addition to giant brands such as Saint Laurent, Khaite or Coach, it is worth paying attention to smaller but very stylish brands. Little Liffner's Sprout or Penne bags have long been a favorite among fashionistas. And Savette and DeMellier create laconic bags in soft suede — just what you need for every day.

