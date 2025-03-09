Perfect bag for every day — Spring 2025 Versatile bag guide

Women on a walk. Photo: Freepik

A bag is not just an accessory, it is an important part of an outfit that can either complement it or make it look incomplete. In order not to make a mistake, you should take into account several nuances: where you want to wear it, what style you prefer and what models are currently in demand.

Novyny.LIVE will give you some insights on the matter.

How to choose a bag for different situations

The bag should match your lifestyle. If you need it for work, it is important that it is spacious and designed in classic colors. For walking, a compact and lightweight model is appropriate, but for shopping, it is better to have a roomy but stylish bag.

Another important consideration is seasonality. For example, wicker bags look great in the summer, but are inappropriate in the fall or winter. The same goes for suede -- it doesn't tolerate moisture, so in rainy weather it is better to choose something more practical.

Popular styles — what to choose

A Tote bag is a versatile option for everyday use. Large, roomy and stylish. It goes perfectly with any shoe — from sneakers to high heels. It's best to have two such bags: one for everyday use and the other — more spectacular — for special occasions.

A Hobo bag is soft, comfortable and versatile. It looks great with a business suit, jeans or a dress. If you need one option for all occasions, the Hobo is a great choice.

A geometric bag adds structure to the look. These styles hold their shape, allowing you to look more focused and elegant.

If you often carry a laptop or documents on you, you should choose one with a separate compartment for them, as no one wants to carry a briefcase on top of their laptop, so practicality is paramount.

The most important rule when choosing a bag is that it should be comfortable as well as beautiful. Consider your needs, style and seasonality, have several styles for different occasions. That way, every outfit will be perfect.

