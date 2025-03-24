The most fashionable spring 2025 bag — this accessory is on everyone's lips

A girl with a stylish bag. Photo: Freepik

This season, compact bags have faded into the background. In 2025, large, comfortable bags became the must-have, and suede took over wardrobes. The main thing is to hold everything you need and at the same time look elegant and sophisticated.

Trendy bags for spring 2025

In 2025, the bowling bag, one of the attributes of the 2000s, is coming back into fashion. This is a large, roomy, and stylish accessory that became popular after the Prada men's show in Milan. These bags are special because they have contrasting colored inserts and a signature style with a vintage effect.

A trendy bowling bag. Photo: Prada Menswear autumn-winter 2025/2026

There are different versions of this bag. For example, The Row brand has unveiled the short handle version, which is available in only two sizes, but in different materials. Instead of side buckles and clasps, the bags have a full zip and lock and remain one of the most popular in the world.

These bags offer a great deal of variety, as they are available in a variety of materials, including leather, suede or nylon. All you have to do is choose the one that suits you perfectly and complements your wardrobe in a special way.

