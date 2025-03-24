How to feed radishes to make them large and juicy — tips for gardeners

Watering radishes for a good harvest. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Radish is one of the most favorite summer vegetables, loved by many for its sweet taste and juiciness. Many summer residents and gardeners grow the crop on their own in their beds. However, it requires special care and proper fertilization.

Read on in our article to find out how best to water radishes so that the vegetable grows large, sweet, and juicy.

The best fertilizer for juicy radishes

Although radishes are considered to be an unpretentious crop, proper fertilization can still help improve their flavor and accelerate their growth. The key is to use fertilizers in moderation so as not to oversaturate the soil with substances that can harm the plants.

Large radishes in the beds. Photo: shutterstock.com

Radishes are best fertilized with the following organic fertilizers:

1. Chicken manure

One of the most effective organic fertilizers. To prepare the solution, pour 1 kg of chicken manure with 3 liters of water and let it brew for 3 days. After that, the concentrate must be diluted: add 10 liters of water for each liter of infusion. Water the beds with the resulting solution to provide the radishes with all the necessary nutrients.

2. Wood ash

This fertilizer is a natural source of potassium and phosphorus. To prepare a liquid fertilizer, dissolve 300 g of ash in 10 liters of water, leave for 24 hours, and then use it for watering. This fertilization promotes the formation of dense, juicy root crops and improves their taste.

As a reminder, we wrote earlier about what you need to do to grow juicy radishes.