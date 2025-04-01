Which iPhone models will receive iOS 19 at the end of 2025 — a complete list

Apple iPhone smartphone with iOS 19 concept design. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

The private account on social network X, which has previously truthfully disclosed device compatibility data, reports that iOS 19 will not be available for the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. As noted, all of these models have the A12 Bionic chip, and apparently, it will be discontinued with the arrival of iOS 19.

MacRumors writes about it.

Which iPhones will receive an update to iOS 19 in 2025

According to preliminary data, the rest of the smartphones currently using iOS 18 will continue to receive updates with the release of iOS 19. The full list of compatible models is as follows:

iPhone 16e;

iPhone 16;

iPhone 16 Plus;

iPhone 16 Pro;

iPhone 16 Pro Max;

iPhone 15;

iPhone 15 Plus;

iPhone 15 Pro;

iPhone 15 Pro Max;

iPhone 14;

iPhone 14 Plus;

iPhone 14 Pro;

iPhone 14 Pro Max;

iPhone 13;

iPhone 13 mini;

iPhone 13 Pro;

iPhone 13 Pro Max;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 12 mini;

iPhone 12 Pro;

iPhone 12 Pro Max;

iPhone 11;

iPhone 11 Pro;

iPhone 11 Pro Max;

iPhone SE (2nd generation or newer).

At the same time, some older models with iOS 19 may not run advanced features because they require more powerful processors. For example, Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18 are only available on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16.

As for iPadOS 19, it is expected that the seventh generation iPad with the A10 Fusion chip will lose support. At the same time, devices with A12 Bionic, including the iPad mini 5, remain compatible.

The source of this information previously published information about iOS 18 compatibility before its official announcement. According to Apple's plan, iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 will be presented at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), which starts on Monday, June 9.

As a reminder, the next iOS 19 update is being actively discussed online. It is known that the new version of the operating system will have a visionOS-like interface, and one enthusiast has already created a live mockup that can be tested on his own iPhone.

We also wrote that Apple officially announced the date of the Worldwide Developers Conference. On June 9, the company will announce iOS 19 and show other software platforms.