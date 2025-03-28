The first demo of iOS 19 — How to test it on your iPhone

iPhone with the iOS 19 concept in hand. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Recently, iOS 19 has been actively discussed. According to rumors, the next version of the iPhone operating system will get an updated interface inspired by visionOS. Although no one knows exactly what it will look like, one enthusiast has prepared a live mockup and turned it into an interactive experience using App Clip.

This was reported by 9to5Mac.

How to try the new iOS 19 design

A user named Shane published his iOS 19 mockup via App Clip created in Play. This concept is based on visual elements from visionOS:

shades with a frosted glass effect;

enhanced depth;

additional shadows.

In addition, the imaginary icons have rounded corners that resemble the design of the Vision Pro operating system.

To make the layout more realistic, you can interact with some functions in it. For example, you can access Settings, Music, and Camera (with real-time display if you enable App Clip). It's important to remember that this is a concept based on the latest iOS 19 rumors, and it's not a leak or an exact copy of the final design. However, it does show what you can expect to see when a new version of iOS is released.

Suggested appearance of iOS 19. Photo: screenshot

Blogger and YouTuber John Prosser was the first to suggest that Apple is developing a completely new design for iOS 19. He shared his own example of a possible camera with floating buttons on the screen. Later, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman confirmed this idea, noting that iOS 19 will be the most significant user interface update in recent years, along with macOS 16.

Recently, Prosser showed a few more mockups of iOS 19 that he says reflect what his sources have seen. These rumors were further fueled by the style of the recently announced WWDC 2025 design, which seems to have the same motifs as visionOS.

Apple will unveil iOS 19 at WWDC 2025, which kicks off with an introductory presentation on June 9. In the meantime, everyone can get an idea of what the new operating system will look like by testing an interactive mockup via App Clip on their own iPhone.

As a reminder, the new version of iOS will come with a significantly updated system look. The changes will affect all interface elements, including the style of icons, menus, applications and other components.

