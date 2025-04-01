How to care for succulents to grow beautiful flowers — Gardening tips

A woman watering a succulent. Photo: Pinterest

Succulents are small flowers that have unique tissues that allow them to retain moisture for long periods of time. Learn how to properly care for these indoor plants so that they grow beautiful and healthy.

What are succulents?

These small flowers have a special structure that allows them to retain moisture in their stems or leaves for a long time and are considered very resistant to drought. Because of this, succulents can live without water for weeks at a time. However, in order to grow beautiful indoor plants, you need to take proper care of them.

In particular, this applies to watering and replanting succulents, which are considered key aspects of growing these plants.

How to properly care for succulents

How to water succulents

Floriculture experts recommend watering these small indoor flowers once every two weeks. But when it's below 15 degrees Celsius, you can do it once a month. When it's hot outside, be sure to monitor how moist the soil is and water your succulents when it's completely dry.

How and when to repot succulents

Experts advise repotting these indoor flowers every two to three years to ensure healthy growth. But before doing so, do not water the succulents under any circumstances. And carefully pull them out of the soil along with the roots to replant them later.

After that, prepare a new pot with dry or slightly damp soil, put the plants in it, and sprinkle them with soil on top. After that, do not water the flowers for one week to allow them to get used to their new place of "residence".

