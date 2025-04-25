The New Moon on April 27, 2025 — which astrological sign will heal and start a new life

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The New Moon is always a time of renewal and the beginning of a new stage. But the new moon on April 27, 2025, will be truly special. It will take place in the stable, deep, and sensual sign of Taurus, giving each of us a chance to reboot our lives. And according to astrologers, one astrological sign will receive a special gift — inner healing, spiritual awakening, and the opportunity to leave behind old sorrows and misfortunes.

Read our accurate astrological forecast to find out which astrological sign will heal all wounds and start a new, happy life, thanks to the new Moon in Taurus.

Who will be healed by the New Moon, April 27

According to astrologers, those born under the sign of Sagittarius should prepare for an inner rebirth. For them, this New Moon will be the beginning of a new one, allowing them to leave behind old grievances, disappointments, guilt — everything that has held them captive in the past. Sagittarius will be able to open the door to a world where happiness is possible.

The astrological sign of Sagittarius. Photo: shutterstock.com

Yes, April 27 will be the day when you can finally look at yourself with love. The pain that has long oppressed your soul will begin to recede. Especially if you give it permission to do so. The New Moon in Taurus will give you the peace and wisdom to say goodbye to toxic relationships that have long since lost their meaning.

Astrologers advise Sagittarius: don't be afraid to step into a new life. Even if it feels a little scary at first, trust the Universe. You will get a chance for real healing: emotional, spiritual, and even physical. New acquaintances, unexpected pleasures, a feeling of lightness — all this will come after you finally make room in your heart for something good.

The ritual that will help Sagittarius say goodbye to the past

On the day of the New Moon, you can perform a simple but very powerful ritual that will help activate the process of healing and inner cleansing: give yourself the opportunity to be alone, light white candles, sit in a comfortable position, and think about what is most depressing to you. Next, write down everything you want to let go of on a sheet of paper — fears, painful memories, names of those who betrayed you. Burn this list, imagining the fire taking away your pain and past problems.

