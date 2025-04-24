Which astrological signs can expect generous gifts from the Universe on the New Moon on April 27, 2025

Horoscope for the five astrological signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The New Moon, which will appear in the sky on April 27 in the sign of Taurus, promises to be a powerful energy point that will open up opportunities for development and growth, especially in the financial sector. And for five astrological signs, the Universe is preparing unexpected, generous gifts. These lucky ones will receive everything at once: unexpected joy, inspiration, a breakthrough in business, and even a life-changing meeting.

Read on in our astrological forecast to find out which astrological signs should prepare for special gifts from the Universe on the New Moon on April 27, 2025.

Taurus

This New Moon is your chance not only to receive the gift from the Universe, but also to start the new path to financial stability and personal fulfilment. Astrologers advise Taurus to listen to yourself — who are you, what do you want, and how much does it cost? Identify your needs, draw up your "financial wish list", and take action. Even a small step on this day, such as opening a deposit or setting aside a symbolic amount for a dream, will trigger strong energy processes.

Cancer

The New Moon on April 27 will give Cancer a special meeting with those who will support and understand. You will also be able to get rid of old fears and resentments that have been dragging you down and regain your inner peace. Astrologers advise representatives of this astrological sign not to keep to themselves — share your plans, dreams, and fears. Also, listen to your intuition — it will be your best guide.

Virgo

Virgos who know how to work and give their best will finally be noticed. This New Moon will bring a long-awaited reward: praise, promotion, or even a cash gift. But that's not all, on April 27, Virgos will finally get the answer they've been waiting for. In addition, the Universe will help you to see your main goals clearly — gifts will come in the form of ideas, tips, or chance meetings.

Capricorn

For Capricorns, the New Moon on April 27 will be a moment of epiphany. You may suddenly realise that something that has always been your hobby — painting, cooking, needlework, or blogging — has the potential to become a real source of income. Astrologers urge you not to underestimate your talents. Even if it seems like a trifle, try it. The first step into the New Moon will be a kind of gift from the Universe, which can later be transformed into a full-fledged business.

Pisces

For Pisces, this New Moon will bring harmony in relationships. If you have recently had misunderstandings with your loved ones, April 27 will be the ideal time for reconciliation. Astrologers say that even a small conversation with warm words can heal old wounds. Don't ignore your feelings — they will tell you how best to act. This period will also open the way for your professional development, and if you take the first step now, you will soon see the first fruits. The Universe supports those who are ready to grow.

