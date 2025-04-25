Hidden iOS capabilities — 7 features that will surprise even experienced users

An iPhone smartphone in the hands. Photo: Unsplash

Even if you've been used to iOS for a long time, there are still hidden tools in the system that can make your daily routine much easier. By enabling just a few features, you can discover a completely new — and a little bit "magical" — experience with your smartphone.

MakeUseOf writes about seven such features.

Perform Actions With Back Taps

Double or triple tapping the body turns the back cover into a shortcut button. In Settings — Accessibility — Touch — Back Tap, select the action you want, for example, to instantly open Control Center when your thumb doesn't reach the top corner of the screen.

Interact With Text From Images and the Camera

iPhone recognises words in photos, screenshots, or even in the camera viewfinder. Touching and holding the text opens a menu for copying, translating, or searching the Internet. It's handy when you need to quickly "extract" a URL, phone number, or long quote without manually typing it in.

Bring Up Customized Controls With AssistiveTouch

The floating shortcut appears on the screen and opens a menu with gestures and system features. In Settings — Accessibility — Touch — AssistiveTouch, you can configure your own set of actions — from screenshots to reboot — and even change the number of icons.

Focus and Relax With Background Sounds

In the section "Audio/Video" — "Background Sounds", you can find a generator of white noise, rain, or ocean surf. Built-in ringtones help you focus on work or fall asleep without any third-party apps, and you can switch on the desired effect with a single touch.

Control Your iPhone With Your Voice

After one-time setup of Accessibility — Voice Control, iPhone downloads speech data and responds to commands: opens apps, taps interface elements, scrolls through lists. A full-fledged voice navigation environment is also useful for people without mobility restrictions.

Prevent Accidental Call Cutting With Prevent Lock to End Call

If you lock the screen with the side button during a call, iOS interrupts the call by default. You can easily disable this option in Accessibility — Touch, so you can put your smartphone in your pocket without worrying about the call being interrupted.

Catch Mistakes Faster With Hover Typing

In Keyboard — Typing, you can hide a preview above the keys: as you type, each word is shown with a large tooltip to help you spot mistakes immediately. The feature significantly improves accuracy, especially when it comes to long messages or letters.

As a reminder, every day when you use your phone, even an extra swipe or tap on the screen seems like a waste of time. iOS for iPhone has a lot of invisible features that significantly shorten the path to the desired action.

