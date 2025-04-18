Manage your iPhone like a pro — 8 iOS features you've never used before

The Apple iPhone smartphone in the hand. Photo: Unsplash

When you tap the screen dozens of times every day, even an extra swipe or tap seems like a waste of time. However, iOS has many seemingly invisible features that shorten the path to the desired action.

MakeUseOf writes about eight such features.

Install Apps Without Opening the App Store

Open Spotlight (slide the home screen down), type the name of the app you want, and click Get. The download will start immediately, bypassing the store.

Check for App Updates Quickly

Long-press the App Store icon on the Home screen or in the App Library and select Update. You will immediately see what you can update.

Jump to the Top of Any Page

When scrolling through long texts, tap the top right corner of the screen (the area of the network and charge indicators). The page instantly jumps up.

Quickly Scan Documents Using the Notes App

Hold down the Notes icon and select Scan document. The camera will open in scanner mode, and the system will straighten and crop the image.

Quickly Switch Between Apps

On models with Face ID, swipe your finger along the bottom edge of the display to the left or right to jump between recently opened apps without the multitasking menu.

Access Quick Actions on Different Apps

Hold down the icon of any app to see quick actions: X will immediately offer to create a post, Chrome will open a tab in incognito, Gmail will write an email, and so on.

Use Back Tap for Custom Shortcuts

Go to Settings — Accessibility — Touch — Back tap and assign an action to double or triple tap the back cover, such as taking a screenshot or opening the camera.

Launch the Camera Instantly From the Lock Screen

Swipe left on the Lock Screen to open the camera immediately. Or hold the camera icon in the lower right corner of the lock screen.

By mastering each of these tricks individually, you'll be able to install apps, switch between tasks, scan documents, and take pictures faster than ever before — without unnecessary taps or waiting.

