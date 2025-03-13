How to take a screenshot on iPhone with broken buttons — three quick ways

An iPhone smartphone in the hands. Photo: Unsplash

If you have a broken Home or Power button on your iPhone, the standard simultaneous pressing of two physical keys will not help you take a screenshot. However, there are several simple ways to take a screenshot without using them.

MakeUseOf writes about it.

Screenshot with AssistiveTouch

First, you need to activate AssistiveTouch. To do this:

Open Settings;

Go to Accessibility;

Select Touch (in the Physical and Motor section);

Switch on AssistiveTouch.

A white round button will appear on the screen.

Go to AssistiveTouch Settings and select Customize Top-Level Menu. Tap the icon you want to replace and select Screenshot from the list of actions. You can also add a new icon by clicking the + button and assigning the Screenshot action to it.

In the AssistiveTouch settings menu, select Double Tap or Long Tap and assign the Screenshot action to them for quick access. Then, you can double-tap or hold the AssistiveTouch button to take a screenshot.

You can move the AssistiveTouch button on the screen. To make it less distracting, reduce its transparency in the settings.

Take a screenshot with Back Tap

Back Tap is available on iPhone 8 and later. You can double- or triple-tap the back to start an action. To set it up:

Go to Settings — Accessibility — Touch — Back Tap;

Select whether you want to double or triple tap. To take a quick screenshot, select the Screenshot action.

If you don’t want to take a screenshot directly, you can assign an AssistiveTouch action. Then, you can switch this menu on or off with a single touch.

Ask Siri to take a screenshot

Another easy option is to use Siri:

Activate her with the command "Hello, Siri" or by holding down the power button (on newer models) or the Home button (on older models);

Say: "Take a screenshot".

The assistant will confirm the command and save the screenshot to the standard gallery, which can be especially handy if you have busy or dirty hands.

As a reminder, keeping your iPhone apps up to date gives you access to new features and security vulnerability fixes. On Apple devices, this process is not always automatic, so you need to know how to update apps manually.

We also wrote about what happens when the iPhone memory is almost completely full. The reason may be the hidden folder with duplicate photos, which takes up a significant amount of free space on the device’s internal storage.