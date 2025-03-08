Get your free time back with the iPhone’s Downtime feature — how to set it up

A man with a smartphone iPhone in his hands. Photo: Unsplash

On iPhone, you can use the Downtime feature to block applications and notifications for a specified period of time. You’ll only be able to use apps and receive calls from contacts you set up in advance. This way, you can reduce the time you spend endlessly scrolling through your news feed or TikTok videos before bed.

MakeUseOf writes about how to set up the Downtime feature.

How to switch on the Downtime feature

To switch on the feature, go to Settings — Screen time and then select Downtime. Enter the passcode, if you have one. You can activate the feature until the end of the day or set it to turn on automatically.

How to activate the Downtime feature on your iPhone. Photo: MakeUseOf

Before activating the feature, you will receive a 5 minute notification about the start of the Downtime action. Programmes that are not included in the Always Allowed list will be blocked and highlighted in grey.

How to enable App Limits

Many people are familiar with the situation — you pick up your phone for a quick action, and a moment later you are mindlessly scrolling through social media. Another feature that can help you fight this habit is App Limits.

To activate App Limits, go to Settings — Screen time — App Limits. Here, you can set a time limit for specific apps or entire categories, such as Instagram and TikTok.

How to set up App Limits on your iPhone. Photo: MakeUseOf

When you exceed the set limit, a warning will appear on the screen. Yes, it’s easy to ignore, but even this simple signal already helps you to be aware of the time you’ve spent. Even if you sometimes decide to add a few more minutes to your time, the repeated notifications function effectively to remind you that it’s time to put your phone down.

