How to automatically and manually update applications on iPhone — not everyone may know

The App Store application on the iPhone screen. Photo: Unsplash

By keeping your iPhone applications up-to-date, you get all the latest features, security updates, bug fixes, and better app stability. Running the latest versions of iPhone applications ensures a smoother, better experience and eliminates various issues. But how do I update the applications on my iPhone? Do you have to update all the applications manually, or is there an automated process?

TechViral tells about it.

How to automatically update applications on iPhone

Your iPhone’s App Store has a feature that automatically installs new application updates. This feature is enabled by default, but sometimes it can behave incorrectly. To turn it on, you need to:

launch Settings on your iPhone;

scroll down and tap App Store;

find the "Keep applications up-to-date" switch in the "Automatic downloads" section;

switch on the "Keep applications up-to-date".

How to enable automatic app updates in the App Store. Photo: TechViral

From now on, the Apple App Store will automatically install the necessary app updates on your iPhone. You can’t choose which applications to update because iOS automatically adapts to the way you use your iPhone and chooses the best time to update them.

How to update applications on iPhone manually

If you don’t want the App Store to install updates automatically, it’s best to disable the feature you enabled in the first method. Once you’ve disabled it, follow these simple steps to update applications on your iPhone manually:

open the Apple App Store on your iPhone;

click on your profile picture in the top right corner;

scroll down to see a list of all the applications installed on your iPhone. If an application needs to be updated, you will find an "Update" button next to it;

click on the Update button. After the update, the Update button will turn into an Open button;

if you want to install all pending app updates, click the "Update All" button.

As a reminder, sometimes, you may notice that the free memory on your iPhone seems to evaporate. The reason for this may be the hidden folder with duplicate photos, which takes up a significant portion of the free space.

We also wrote that almost all the latest iPhone models have an Action button. It can be used to assign a flashlight, camera, and other functions and applications that can be accessed with a single touch.