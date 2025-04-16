iOS 19 will get many new features — what users can expect in 2025

The unofficial logo of iOS 19. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

The first beta version of iOS 19 is expected to appear in a few weeks after the WWDC 2025 developer conference on June 9. According to preliminary data, the stable release of the update for all users may take place in September.

MacRumors writes about the main innovations that the new Apple operating system is rumored to offer.

New Design With Floating Tab Bar

A significant part of the changes in iOS 19 will be aimed at updating the interface, which will be similar to visionOS (the system for the Apple Vision Pro headset).

The updated design of the iOS 19 Operating System. Photo: Front Page Tech

According to insiders, Apple will add more transparent elements and rounder icons, as well as a "floating" tab bar in standard applications. Experts call the upcoming redesign the largest in iOS since the transition to iOS 7.

End-to-End Encryption for RCS

Apple plans to activate end-to-end encryption for RCS messages. It is known that iOS 18 supports the RCS Universal Profile version 2.4, and Apple will probably switch to Universal Profile 3.0 to enable encryption. It will mean:

End-to-end encryption: protecting messages and attachments from unauthorised access;

Built-in in-line replies;

Editing messages;

Cancellation of unsent messages;

Full support for Tapback for RCS.

iMessage received similar features earlier (for example, in-app replies have been available since iOS 14, and editing and cancelling sent messages since iOS 16).

Live Translate With AirPods

Some AirPods models are likely to receive the live translation feature with the release of iOS 19 and the corresponding firmware update. If the user listens to a person speaking another language, the iPhone will translate that language and stream the translation directly to the AirPods. At the same time, the speech of an English-speaking user (or a native speaker of any other language) will be translated back on the phone and played back for the interlocutor. In addition, other improvements to the translation system are expected, including the Translate app.

Personalized Siri

Apple has postponed the "smarter" Siri features presented at WWDC 2024, which take into account personal context and deeper interaction with applications, to "the coming year". It means that the updated Siri may debut in iOS 19 or in one of the updates of this version. Demonstrating the capabilities on an iPhone, the developers showed how Siri responded to a request for a mother's flight schedule and lunch plans, taking into account information from mail or messages.

The new Siri features will be available only on models that support Apple Intelligence technology. Currently, these are the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as all iPhone 16 models and the upcoming iPhone 17.

According to reliable sources, iOS 19 will be supported on iPhone 11 and later models. Thus, owners of earlier devices can stay on the previous version of the system without the possibility of upgrading to the new iOS.

