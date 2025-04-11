iOS 19 will allow you to record from both cameras simultaneously — what else will be changed

Insider John Prosser demonstrates how to record video from the front and rear cameras simultaneously. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

According to the well-known insider John Prosser, the new version of the iOS 19 operating system may offer iPhone 17 Pro owners a special feature: recording from the front and rear cameras simultaneously. This feature, called Dual Camera Recording, has actually been available on Android smartphones for more than a decade: Samsung first introduced it in the Galaxy S4 in 2013.

Android Authority writes about it.

What changes can iOS users expect in the future?

Android manufacturers, including Samsung, are now implementing advanced variations of this feature, such as "Directors View Dual Recording", and some budget devices also have similar capabilities. Now, if the leaks are confirmed, Apple is planning to join this trend by making a similar option exclusive to at least the iPhone 17 Pro.

Simultaneous recording from both cameras in iOS 19. Photo: Android Authority

According to the information from insiders, Apple developers are currently working on an updated design of icons that will have a larger radius of curvature. However, in the interim builds of iOS 19, they are not yet completely round, but appear as a combination of a square and a circle. In addition to this, users may notice an animated "shine" on the icons when they tilt their device.

New icon design in iOS 19. Photo: Front Page Tech/YouTube

Other visual changes include:

rounded sliders for brightness and volume control in the Control Center;

smoother animations with a "springy" effect reminiscent of the Dynamic Island animation in previous models.

In the latest versions of iOS 19, you will see a special switch on the settings page on the home screen. Also, the search field in the Messages app will probably be moved to the bottom of the screen, which should make it easier to access with one hand.

However, it should be understood that all this is unofficial data from early builds of the system. Until Apple announces the official details at WWDC in June, some of the described innovations may change or disappear altogether.

