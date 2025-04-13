How to boost your iPhone — the simple setting that changes everything

An Apple iPhone smartphone on charge. Photo: Unsplash

The iPhone can run much faster if you use a special setting that the manufacturer itself hardly mentions. One Reddit user accidentally discovered a simple option that he recommends changing in the settings. He says that such a step has dramatically affected the interaction with the smartphone and that it is strange why no one usually mentions it.

It was reported by thesun.co.uk.

What setting do you need to enable on iOS to speed up your iPhone?

First, you need to make sure that iOS is updated to the latest version. If it is outdated, you need to go into the settings and install a new update.

Next, open the Accessibility section, go to Touch and find the Haptic Touch option. Here you can change the setting by selecting Fast instead of Slow or Default. This reduces the time it takes for the context menu or preview to appear and speeds up animations, which makes the overall performance of your iPhone significantly faster.

If your smartphone is an older model, the most effective way to improve its performance is to replace the battery. Over time, the battery loses its original capacity, so it holds less charge and can cause system slowdowns.

Another step is to activate the Reduce Motion setting, which minimises animation effects in the interface. This feature can also be found in the Accessibility section. In addition, you should regularly update both the operating system and all applications downloaded from the App Store. Timely updates reduce the number of possible technical problems and increase the stability of the device.

