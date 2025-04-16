3 good reasons to switch to a push button phone in 2025

The Snake game on a push-button flip phone. Photo: Unsplash

If you're tired of constantly browsing social media feeds on your smartphone, but you're not ready to give up on modern technology entirely, button phones can be a good alternative. You might be the one to try such a device in 2025.

Novyny.LIVE tells you why you should switch to a button phone.

Long battery life

The most obvious advantage of push-button phones is that they drain less power because they don't have large displays with high refresh rates and overly "heavy" software. Of course, the duration of operation without recharging depends on the specific model, but many such devices can last for about a week.

Even if the battery in a push-button phone has a smaller capacity than a smartphone, its economical energy consumption still allows its owner to charge the gadget much less frequently.

Compact and convenient

Large smartphones don't always fit easily in your pocket, so you often have to choose clothes with larger pockets. Instead, a compact push-button phone solves this problem: it's easier to take with you when you go for a run, and you can operate it with one hand. Thanks to its small size, it does not cause discomfort and is suitable for use in any environment.

Less activity tracking

Owners of modern smartphones typically notice that it is enough to discuss something out loud, and advertising offers appear in most installed applications. This is because smartphones actively collect data on user preferences.

Android push-button devices can still support WhatsApp, Messenger, or other apps from large corporations, so it's not like they can be completely private. However, they do not have such a wide range of tools for tracking your location, purchase history, or the content you view. Because of this, "buttons" tell much less about their owner than smartphones.

