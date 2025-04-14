Nokia's last breath — HMD prepares a farewell release of push-button phones

Nokia button phone. Photo: Unsplash

HMD Global is preparing for a final wave of nostalgic Nokia phones before its license agreement expires in 2026. According to an insider, the company plans to introduce several updated Nokia models in 2025 — a kind of "farewell tour" for one of the most famous names in the mobile phone market.

Gizmochina writes about it.

What are the latest Nokia phones to be released by HMD?

Among the expected devices are the Nokia 3510 4G, Nokia 5710XA 4G (2025), Nokia 130 Music (2G), Nokia 150 Music (2G), and Nokia 8310 4G. All of them are designed in the spirit of the early 2000s: simple, push-button phones without trying to compete with smartphones. These models are aimed at those who prefer minimalist devices or want a break from the constant stream of modern applications.

Nokia 5710XA

HMD has a track record of reviving Nokia classics, and the 5710XA is a great example.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio push-button phone. Photo: HMD

It was first released in 2022 with built-in wireless headphones in the back and physical music buttons on the sides. The 2025 version is likely to retain the main features and at the same time lose the Micro USB port in favor of USB-C.

Nokia 130 and 150 Music

HMD has recently introduced music versions of the Nokia 130 and Nokia 150 for the Indian market, under its own brand.

The Nokia 130 push-button phone. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Both models feature a 2.4-inch QVGA screen, a powerful 2-watt speaker on the back, dedicated music control buttons, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 2500 mAh removable battery with a claimed standby time of up to 34 days. The Nokia 130 Music also offers a dual flashlight and UPI payment support, while the Nokia 150 Music has a QVGA camera, flashlight and quick scan payment feature. They are expected to be released globally under the Nokia brand.

Nokia (HMD) 150 push-button phone. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

The gradual winding down of the Nokia brand began even earlier: HMD had already stopped selling Nokia smartphones, focusing on a few push-button models released in selected countries and much less frequently. At the same time, the company is actively promoting its own name and releasing more and more devices under the HMD brand, without relying on Nokia's legacy.

It is planned that the last wave of Nokia-branded push-button phones in 2025 will be more of a farewell to the legendary brand than a new phase of revival. By March 2026, the HMD-on-package, Nokia-on-body collaboration will officially end, symbolizing the end of an era in the mobile market.

