The best budget smartphones of 2025 — these two models destroy the competition

Flagship smartphones are becoming more and more expensive due to the increasing number of new features that manufacturers are incorporating into them. However, some of these advanced technologies are gradually moving into cheaper models. As a result, budget Android smartphones continue to improve without increasing in price too much.

The New York Times has described two of the best budget solutions.

Which two models of budget smartphones are the best in 2025

The publication has tested the new selection of inexpensive phones and concluded that the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is the best budget Android smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G budget smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

This model offers a bright and sharp 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen that is ideal for watching videos and playing games. The use of a MediaTek 6835 processor with 4GB of RAM ensures a comfortable multitasking experience and speed in daily tasks. The device comes with the latest version of Android and, importantly, has four years of software support. In addition, it is planned to provide security updates until 2029.

Prices in Ukraine start at UAH 6,900 (USD 166.36 — Ed.).

The best alternative to the Samsung model is the Motorola Moto G Power (2024).

Budget smartphone Motorola Moto G Power (2024). Photo: ek.ua

The smartphone is equipped with a fast LCD screen with an increased refresh rate of 120 Hz, demonstrates decent performance, and has excellent speakers. The smartphone holds a charge for two days and supports wireless charging. However, it is more expensive than the A15 5G; the screen is not as bright, and it will receive software updates only once.

This smartphone is more attractive in terms of design and performance. Although the body is plastic, the pleasant-to-the-touch "vegan leather" finish adds a premium feel.

Prices in Ukraine start at UAH 8,999 (USD 216.97 — Ed.)

