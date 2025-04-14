Old but reliable — 6 smartphone models under UAH 22,000 (USD 531.64 — Ed.)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

Many users wonder whether it is possible to find a smartphone with good features for UAH 22 thousand (USD 531.64 — Ed.) or even cheaper. It turns out that it is, because technology has already reached a kind of "plateau": each new model, although improved, is without drastic changes. If you don't need to buy a smartphone of the latest line, you can take a closer look at slightly older flagships. They have already lost a lot of value, but they still impress with their performance and quality.

Hotline.ua writes about such smartphone models.

Apple iPhone 13

Of course, the iPhone 13 comes to mind first.

Apple iPhone 13 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

It's an extremely reliable choice: it's waterproof, MagSafe and eSIM compatible, and iOS updates are sure to keep coming for years to come. If a telephoto lens or 120Hz display isn't critical to you, this smartphone will perform at an excellent level for at least three years.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

If you're looking for something a little "more professional", you should consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Smartphone Google Pixel 7 Pro. Photo: ek.ua

This is Google's 2022 flagship with a large and high-quality display, three main camera modules, and "pure" Android that receives updates without delays. The Tensor G2 processor has a slightly lower performance in synthetic tests, but it will cope with real tasks without any problems. Most likely, such a smartphone will be relevant for the next three to four years.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Among Samsung devices, it is worth paying attention to the Galaxy S21 FE, which is actually a "junior flagship", but boasts a good set of characteristics: Snapdragon 888 processor, three-camera module (including a TV camera), moisture protection, and an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. All this can be found in the range of UAH 12-13 thousand (USD 289.99-314.15 — Ed.).

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

If you want to get the most out of your "flagship", you can consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Although it was introduced a little earlier, it has top features, including a powerful processor and an excellent screen. The latter was guaranteed four years of updates, so the device will definitely switch to Android 15. Currently, its approximate price is about UAH 20 thousand (USD 483.31 — Ed.).

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

OnePlus 9 Pro

Outside of the "Big Three", there is an equally interesting model — OnePlus 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

It has a top-of-the-line 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, fast 65W charging, four camera modules (although three are useful in practice), and the heart of the device is the powerful Snapdragon 888. Given that the device has been on the market for several years, it has most likely received the main major updates. Only security patches will follow. However, the performance and features of the OnePlus 9 Pro will remain at a high level for a long time.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Another notable model is the Xiaomi 12 Pro, in which the manufacturer has retained its usual tendency not to save on "hardware".

Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

It's powered by a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, three 50-megapixel camera modules, ultra-fast charging, and 8K video recording. The screen diagonal is 6.73 inches, and it is one of the best AMOLED displays among smartphones of its time. The price of the device currently starts at around UAH 14-15 thousand (USD 338.32-362.48 — Ed.), and updates to the operating system will be coming for some time.

As a reminder, there are smartphones that have ambitious features but are not worth the money invested in them. Sometimes it is better to consider alternatives that may be cheaper and have similar performance.

We also wrote that budget smartphones are keeping up with flagship smartphones, and most new technologies are migrating to them. Low-cost devices continue to improve without increasing in price.