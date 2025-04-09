Under USD 500 — 6 smartphones with the best cameras on the market

The modern smartphone's camera unit. Photo: Unsplash

Smartphones with good cameras no longer have to cost a fortune. Cameras have become so advanced that they can compete with cameras. If your budget is limited, but you want to take high-quality pictures, pay attention to several affordable models that cost less than USD 500.

Android Authority writes about them.

Advertisement

Google Pixel 8a

This smartphone is considered the best camera phone in its price category.

Smartphone Google Pixel 8a. Photo: ek.ua

Its main 64-megapixel camera uses Google's proprietary processing algorithms. The Tensor G3 processor ensures fast performance and allows you to use features such as Magic Eraser or Face Unblur. The device is comfortable in the hand, and the main disadvantage is slow charging.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

If you are looking for the best value for money, this model will not disappoint.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The main 50-megapixel camera delivers good results, and the ultra-wide lens also pleases with detail, although it does not have a large zoom. A nice bonus is the bright AMOLED screen, durable Gorilla Glass, and long battery life.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

A good option for those who want an inexpensive iPhone with a great camera and a very fast A15 Bionic chip.

Apple iPhone SE smartphone (2022). Photo: ek.ua

Its photos are sharp and have realistic colors, even though it has a single sensor. The model receives all iOS updates. The only thing that might be confusing is the slightly outdated design and small display.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G

This device combines a low price with a good 50-megapixel camera that supports optical stabilisation.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Although the additional sensors are not impressive, the main module takes high-quality photos. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery, so it will last for two days of moderate use.

OnePlus Nord 3

The smartphone will appeal to those looking for high performance and fast charging.

The OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

It has a large 120Hz screen, a powerful Dimensity 9000 chip, and a main camera with the same sensor as the OnePlus 11. The secondary lenses are slightly weaker, but the main module does its job well.

Nothing Phone 2a

Its unusual design attracts attention, and the special backlight on the rear panel makes the device truly original.

The Nothing Phone 2a smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The main camera is a pleasant surprise with its detail, although the zoom is not very impressive. Other advantages include an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and fast 45W charging.

As a reminder, it's not easy to find a Samsung smartphone that fits ideally into your lifestyle and also your budget. The company offers many models that will suit different types of users.

Earlier, we revealed the TOP 10 popular applications that "kill" your smartphone battery.