These 10 applications drain your smartphone the fastest — how to fix it

Mobile applications on a smartphone screen. Photo: Pixabay

Excessive power consumption by applications is one of the biggest problems for smartphone owners. A significant number of applications can drain the battery even in the background when the device is not being actively used. Social networks, messengers, and dating applications are the most active users of battery power. They constantly update data, receive notifications, and synchronize information, which leads to significant energy consumption.

Nyheder24 talks about the 10 most energy-intensive applications.

What applications drain your phone the fastest

The first place is occupied by Fitbit, which is designed to track daily activity. Next are:

Uber;

Skype;

Facebook;

Airbnb;

Instagram;

Tinder;

Bumble;

Snapchat;

WhatsApp.

All of these applications can consume a lot of power even in standby mode, constantly using GPS, sending notifications, or refreshing the feed. These activities are often unnoticeable to users, but they are the ones that "eat up" the smartphone's battery the most.

Applications such as Facebook, Snapchat, or WhatsApp consume resources not only when they are being used. Even when you're not viewing a message or scrolling through your feed, applications are synchronising with the server, downloading updates and notifications. This requires constant data exchange, which leads to rapid battery depletion.

Dating applications such as Tinder and Bumble also make a significant contribution to energy consumption. They regularly update your geolocation and send notifications, so even without active use, they can significantly reduce your phone's battery life.

To extend battery "life", it is recommended that you monitor the background settings for such applications, limit their permissions, or turn off notifications when they are not needed.

