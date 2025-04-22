How Lviv impressed the resident of London

The streets of Lviv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The British journalist Vinicius Costa decided to visit Ukraine 2.5 years after Russia's full-scale invasion began. He told us what impressed him the most.

How Ukraine impressed the resident of London

He visited Lviv. The journalist was impressed by the number of churches and cathedrals in the city centre. The man also enjoyed the views of Lviv, climbing the City Hall.

The man was surprised to see Ukrainians living a normal, everyday life in the midst of war. Lviv residents were enjoying coffee in cafes, walking in shops and parks, and children were riding in the arms of their parents on public transport.

Air raid alerts, patriotic posters, and uniformed soldiers reminded of the war in the city. However, the journalist did not expect that after hearing the siren, Lviv residents would calmly go about their business.

"This is their new reality," Costa noted.

The traveller was also pleasantly surprised by the variety of establishments and low prices. He spent only USD 145 on accommodation and food for a few days. The journalist visited Kryivka and the Lviv Chocolate Workshop.

"And for dessert, I visited the famous Lviv Chocolate Workshop, a five-storey medieval-style building where you can drink hot chocolate on the top floor overlooking the city's spires," he shared.

