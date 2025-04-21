€120 euros per night in a prison-hotel in South Korea — photos

A hotel-prison near Seoul in South Korea. Photo: instagram.com/happitory1017

South Korea has unveiled the world's first hotel-prison. Its visitors find themselves in a cell of only 5 square meters.

This is written by the Daily Mail.

An unusual hotel in South Korea

The Prison Inside Me Hotel is located in Hongcheon, 80 km from the capital Seoul, and was founded 10 years ago by former lawyer Kwon Young-seok and his wife. The hotel gives people the opportunity to experience life without the usual everyday comforts.

Visitors pay about 120 euros per night to visit a criminal's cell.

A comfortable bed is out of the question — there is a simple rug on the floor of the cell, and a small desk and toilet are located nearby.

Smartphones are not allowed in the hotel and there are no mirrors. Dinner is served through a hole in the door, just like in maximum security prisons.

The hotel's guests are alone in a cell to engage in self-reflection, meditation, journaling, and yoga. Its visitors are mostly Koreans who want to get away from the pressures of society and social media.

