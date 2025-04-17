Why you should visit Madagascar in April

The beach of Madagascar. Photo: budapesttimes.hu

Madagascar is a stunning island country off the southeast coast of Africa. More than 300 thousand tourists visit it every year.

Why you should visit Madagascar

The island impresses with its picturesque landscapes. This is an ideal place for those who are tired of the noise of big cities and need to detox in nature. The island is fascinating for its variety of wildlife and numerous national parks.

In particular, the Tsingy de Bemaraha National Park, located in the northwest of Madagascar, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is home to nearly 400 species of animals and has more than 900 native plants.

The best time to travel to Madagascar is in April, when it is warm, not hot. In the penultimate month of spring, the temperature on the island reaches 26°C (78.8°F).

The beach of Madagascar. Photo: facebook.com/MadagascarTourism

Madagascar also has many beaches with clean, white sand and warm, crystal blue water. Tourists can spend their time diving, snorkeling, surfing, kite surfing or windsurfing. One of the trademarks of the island is Locaro Beach.

