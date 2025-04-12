Air travel — a reason you may be removed from the flight

Airplane cabin. Photo: Pexels

Few travelers suspect that they can be removed from an airplane without any violation. If an air marshal is traveling on your flight, you may be removed from the flight to make room for them.

This was reported by the Daily Mail.

Why you can be disembarked from an airplane without explaining the reason

It is noted that if an air marshal is traveling on your flight, you may be removed from the flight to make room for them. Air marshals are undercover law enforcement officers who occasionally travel by airplane to prevent hijackings. The job of an air marshal is to identify any threats on board and resolve incidents.

For security reasons, countries that work with air marshals hide all information about their flights. In essence, this means that a tourist will not even be informed that he or she has given up a seat to an air marshal, as passengers are not allowed to know when a marshal is on board their flight.

