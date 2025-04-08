TOP 10 destinations for budget travel — Budget-friendly cities for travel

A traveler enjoys the scenery. Photo: Freepik

Many of us make the mistake of denying ourselves travel because of the high costs. The world is full of places where you can get a great experience without spending a fortune.

EFUltimate Break experts have conducted research and found the best cities to visit without breaking the bank.

Ranking of the most affordable cities in the world

Mexico City tops the ranking, and it's no wonder because it gives you access to vibrant neighborhoods like Coyoacan, world-class museums, and fiery street food-all at a super affordable price. Whether you're exploring historic Teotihuacán or cruising the colorful canals of Xochimilco, this destination is packed with culture that won't break the bank. And the food? Some of the best tacos and tamales you'll ever eat for just a few pesos.

Krakow, Poland. Photo: efultimatebreak.com

TOP 10 most budget-friendly cities in the world for tourists:

Mexico City, Mexico; Marrakech, Morocco; Bangkok, Thailand; Hanoi, Vietnam; Prague, Czech Republic; Kraków, Poland; Auckland, New Zealand; Budapest, Hungary; Cuzco, Peru; Quito, Ecuador.

These budget-friendly spots are perfect for getting the most out of your trip, whether you're craving a street food mukbang in Bangkok or exploring historical sites in Prague or Krakow.

