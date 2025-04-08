Tourism in Vietnam — from incredible mountains to beaches

Tourism in Vietnam. Photo: usasean.org

This popular Asian country offers a spectacular holiday experience. Vietnam is warm all year round, with an average temperature of 33°C in April.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Why you should visit Vietnam

Vietnam impresses with stunning natural landscapes — from mountains and rice terraces to waterfalls and bays. In Ha Long Bay, visitors can take a cruise and explore one of the many floating villages, go kayaking, cave diving, or even rock climbing.

Visitors can also enjoy a complete mountain retreat in the city of Dalat, located in the Lam Dong Province of Vietnam. Dalat is known for its incredible views and romantic atmosphere. The picturesque terrain makes it a great place for hiking, mountain biking, and canyoning.

Tourism in Vietnam. Photo: traveltradejournal.com

However, the best way to enjoy the heat in Vietnam is to visit the incredible beaches. Vietnam's coastline stretches for more than 3000 kilometres. There is a favorite place for everyone in this country.

