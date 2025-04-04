This is why Dutch people don't cover their windows with curtains or blinds

A woman next to a window. Photo: Freepik

Everyone is used to closing their windows with curtains, because it makes them feel much more comfortable and safe. However, residents of the Netherlands rarely cover their windows at home and aren't afraid of the evil eyes of their neighbors.

Why the Dutch don't use curtains

Residents of the Netherlands use curtains only at night in the bedroom to improve the quality of their sleep. They are not shy about exposing their homes to neighbors and passersby. This tradition has been passed down for generations.

It turned out that this habit could be linked to the country's past. When the country was under Spanish control in the 16th century, residents were strictly forbidden to close their windows. In this way, the Spaniards wanted to prevent secret meetings and uprisings. Since then, the tradition has continued for many centuries.

One of the reasons for the absence of curtains on the windows may be the policy of the government. The authorities promote the idea that every citizen should live honestly and according to their means. Most Dutch people are not afraid of open windows, because it is simply not customary for them to look into other people's homes.

