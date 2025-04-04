How to choose a safe hotel — Tips for tourists

Receptionist in a hotel. Photo: Freepik

There are many hotels that don't pay attention to room security and expose their guests to trouble. Stolen items will not only ruin your vacation, but also cause significant problems.

Specialists of Daily Express told how to recognize unsafe hotels.

Unprotected or faulty room locks

One of the biggest red flags when checking into a hotel is a front door that doesn't close properly. If the door of your room doesn't close securely or has a broken deadbolt, ask for a new room immediately.

Poorly lit corridors

Dark corridors, stairwells, and parking lots threaten the safety of visitors. Well-lit areas deter potential intruders. If possible, ask for a room near the main areas of the hotel, not in isolated corridors.

No security or reception

The presence of security at a hotel says a lot about its attitude towards guests. If there is no receptionist or security guard at the front desk, especially at night, this is an alarming signal.

Checking into the hotel. Photo: Freepik

Staff enters without permission

If the hotel staff unexpectedly enters your room without knocking or using a master key, this is a red flag. For your own safety, always use the "Do Not Disturb" sign when you are in your room.

