Top 4 5-star hotels with affordable prices — a selection for travelers

Tourists discover a new country. Photo: Freepik

Choosing a hotel for your vacation is not an easy task. Its location and amenities may disappoint you.

The Daily Mail writes about it.

The best hotels in the world

Experts have analyzed five-star hotels in 76 countries on Hotels.com to find the world's best value for money options. All the hotels included in the rating have a rating of 8 out of 10 or higher, while the experts excluded properties located in "particularly inaccessible places."

The cheapest five-star hotel in the world is the Emerald Bay Hotel & Spa in Nha Trang (Vietnam), which can be booked for just EUR 26 per night. For such a price tag, tourists can "enjoy sea views from the rooftop terrace" and "access to a private beach."

Emerald Bay Hotel & Spa. Photo: Hotels.com

Another affordable hotel, Angkor Miracle Resort and Spa, is located in Cambodia. A night there costs only EUR 59.

"The enormous rooms feature traditional Cambodian décor, with dark wood floors and carved furniture," it is said in the hotel's description.

Angkor Miracle Resort and Spa. Фото: Hotels.com

In Europe, the Grand Hotel Continental in Bucharest was recognized as one of the "most impressive" hotels. A night at the hotel in the center of the Romanian capital costs only EUR 104 per night. It is equipped with a hot tub, sauna, and gym. Tourists can also dine in a gourmet restaurant with "silverware, candelabra, and baroque furniture."

Grand Hotel Continental. Фото: Hotels.com

Among the mountains in Andorra, the cheapest five-star hotel was recognized as the Suites Plaza Hotel & Wellness, with a night costing EUR 128. It is located just 15 minutes from the ski slopes in Valnord and has a wellness center with "a sauna, indoor pool, gym, and family-friendly spa."

Suites Plaza Hotel & Wellness. Photo: booking.com

As a reminder, earlier, we told you about Greece's pearl, which can become the great alternative to Mykonos. We also wrote about where in the Maldives the sea is covered with stars.