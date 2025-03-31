Crossing the border with Hungary — what items are strictly forbidden

A travel to Hungary. Photo: Szabolcs Toth/Unsplash

Travellers planning to visit Hungary in the near future should be aware of a number of customs restrictions. If they are violated, tourists may not only be denied entry at the border, but also fined.

The editorial team of Novyny.LIVE tells you about the items that are strictly forbidden to take with you when travelling to Hungary.

Rules for crossing the border with Hungary

Imports of meat and dairy products from non-EU countries are prohibited. Imports of rare species of animals and plants and products made from them are also strictly prohibited.

In particular, border guards will not allow you to import ivory, tortoise shell, coral, reptile skin, and wood from the Amazonian forests.

You are allowed to transport personal belongings worth up to €300 by land, €430 by air or sea, and €150 for children under 15.

If you are carrying cash in excess of €10,000, you must declare it.

Baggage check at the border. Photo: UNIAN

Restrictions have also been imposed on food, in particular, on what is allowed to be imported into Hungary:

Pasta and cereals — up to 5 kg

Coffee — up to 500 g, tea — up to 100 g

Sugar — up to 20 kg

No more than 20 kg of gutted fish

Milk powder for infants, food for children, and special medical food (including food for pets).

Alcohol and tobacco:

40 cigarettes or 20 cigarillos or 10 cigars or 50 grams of smoking tobacco (this limit applies to crossing the border by land, while the limit is increased fivefold by air and sea)

1 liter of alcohol exceeding 22% by volume, or undenatured ethyl alcohol of 80% by volume, 2 litres of alcohol not exceeding 22%, 4 litres of wine, and 16 litres of beer.

You also have the right to transport medicines for your own needs. For prescription medicines, you need a document with your diagnosis stamped by a doctor.

You can also bring up to 10 litres of fuel in a canister and up to two pieces of equipment with a total value of up to €300.

We also told you what items are strictly prohibited to take on board a Ryanair plane. It also became known that Ryanair to add flights to one of Spain's sunniest cities.