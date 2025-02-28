Ryanair to add flights to Alicante — details

The plane of the Ryanair airline. Photo: Pexels

The Irish airline Ryanair plans to launch more flights to one of Spain’s sunniest cities. They will fly from the Airport in Cardiff, the capital of Wales, to Alicante.

Express reported about it.

Ryanair flights to Alicante

Alicante is a lively coastal city located in the southeast of Spain, on the coast of the Costa Blanca. It is known for its beautiful beaches, rich history, and incredible atmosphere.

It has a Mediterranean climate with hot summers (30°C) and mild winters (15°C). The best time to visit is in spring (April-June) or autumn (September-November), when the weather is more pleasant and there are fewer tourists.

The city of Alicante. Photo: wikipedia.org/

Flights to the sunny Spanish city will start on March 30 and run until October 24.

Flights to Alicante will be available throughout the summer. The plane will depart every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

