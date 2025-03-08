Tips for tourists — Ryanair flights prohibited baggage

Ryanair plane. Photo: Katowice Airport

Passengers planning to fly with Irish low-cost airline Ryanair should familiarize themselves with the airline's strict baggage rules. If you break the rules, you could be fined or even banned from boarding the plane.

This was reported by Express.

What not to bring on an airplane

The airline states that the following items are strictly prohibited on board and in checked baggage. In addition to firearms, illegal substances and flammable sprays, there are many things that can cause you problems.

Items with a sharp end or edge that could cause serious injury:

axes and cleavers;

ice picks, ice-skates and skates;

razors and razor blades (except safety or disposable razors with closed blades and razor heads enclosed in plastic cases);

box cutters;

knives with blades exceeding 6 cm, including locking or folding knives, ceremonial or religious knives, and hunting knives made of metal or any other material strong enough to be used as a potential weapon;

craft knives and household knives and scrapers;

scissors with blades longer than 6 cm measured from the fulcrum;

martial arts equipment with a sharp point or edge, including throwing stars, swords and sabres;

meat cleavers, machetes, scalpels, spikes, grips, iron rods with hooks and iron spiked plates used in mountaineering;

harpoons and spears, ski poles and walking or hiking poles.

Woman with a suitcase. Photo: Freepik

Locksmith tools are tools that can be used to cause serious injury:

crowbars;

drill bits and drills, including cordless portable drills, tools with a blade or rod longer than 2 inches (6 cm) that can be used as a weapon, such as screwdrivers and chisels;

saws, including cordless portable power saws, blowtorches, hammers, pliers, wrenches and spanners.

Sports equipment — items that can cause serious bodily injury:

baseball and softball bats;

bats and sticks, such as truncheons, blackjacks, and nightsticks;

martial arts equipment (e.g. brass knuckles, koshi, whips);

tennis rackets, squash rackets, etc., cricket bats;

hockey sticks, ball hockey sticks and lacrosse sticks;

paddles for kayaks and canoes;

skateboards, billiard, snooker and pool cues;

darts;

fishing poles.

